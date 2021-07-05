3AW
Why facemasks are here to stay, even once we’re vaccinated

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Facemasks are here to stay, according to the experts, even once the majority of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

And it’s for a simple reason.

“The whole point of the mask side of things is an odds reduction thing,” Dr Chris Moy, from the AMA, told 3AW.

He said wearing a mask would limit illness such as coronavirus from spreading through the community.

Dr Moy admits there’s little doubt wearing a mask at work has turned some people off returning to the office.

Press PLAY below hear Dr Moy explain why masks are here to stay

Picture by Getty iStock.

News
