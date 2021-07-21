Why farmers in New Zealand are up in arms

Farmers in New Zealand are up in arms over a raft of decisions by the Ardern government, including what’s been dubbed a “ute tax” that will slug owners of utes thousands of dollars in a bid to get them to transition to electric vehicles.

Bryce McKenzie, Founder of Groundswell NZ, told Tom Elliott there was one big problem with that policy.

He says there are next to no ‘workable’ electric options available.

“We have a lot of unworkable regulations being put on us,” Mr McKenzie explained on 3AW Drive.

“That’s mainly what has got farmers really upset.

“They can’t actually fulfil the regulations being put on them – they’re not realistic.”

They’re planning protests.

Picture by Getty iStock