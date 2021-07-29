Why flight attendants are being trained in self-defence

An article about American flight attendants being trained in self-defence due to a spike in unruly passengers caught Tom Elliott’s eye this week.

It turns out it’s happening in Australia, too.

Teri O’Toole, Federal Secretary of the The Flight Attendants Association of Australia, told Tom Elliott they had been learning self-defence for two decades.

“After September 11, a lot of things changed,” she said.

She said the mandatory wearing of face masks on planes was likely to be the next big issue flight attendants had to deal with when it comes to obnoxious passengers.

Picture by Getty iStock.