3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why flight attendants are being..

Why flight attendants are being trained in self-defence

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why flight attendants are being trained in self-defence

An article about American flight attendants being trained in self-defence due to a spike in unruly passengers caught Tom Elliott’s eye this week.

It turns out it’s happening in Australia, too.

Teri O’Toole, Federal Secretary of the The Flight Attendants Association of Australia, told Tom Elliott they had been learning self-defence for  two decades.

“After September 11, a lot of things changed,” she said.

She said the mandatory wearing of face masks on planes was likely to be the next big issue flight attendants had to deal with when it comes to obnoxious passengers.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive!

Picture by Getty iStock.

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332