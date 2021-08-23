Why forcing social media trolls to identify themselves is ‘virtually impossible’

Cyber safety experts say it’d be virtually impossible to force social media users to reveal their identity.

It comes amid concerns about anonymous trolls doing damage online.

Nigel Phair, Director of the University of NSW Canberra Cyber, said it would be virtually impossible to do, unless people were willing to give up significant rights and information.

“It would be difficult, if not nigh-on impossible, to police,” he said.

He said social media sites should be doing more themselves to combat the issue.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock