Why a former top cop is ‘sick and tired’ of hearing about Julian Knight

Former top homicide cop Charlie Bezzina says he’s “sick and tired” of hearing about Julian Knight, but says it’s important to find out how the Hoddle Street killer got contraband into his jail cell.

Speaking in his regular spot on 3AW Afternoons, Mr Bezzina said he was concerned that some prisoners got life too comfortable behind bars.

Knight was taken to hospital after going on a hunger strike after contraband (believed to be drugs and pornography) was found in his cell.

“I was outraged, like everybody else,” Bezzina said.

“I’m sick and tired of media bringing up Julian Knight.

“He should be put in a dark box and put away somewhere.”

