Why Garry is concerned by a text his elderly father received

There are concerns a person who’s possibility had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is going about their business in Melbourne, unaware they’re supposed to be isolating.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Garry, who said his elderly father had been bombarded with texts and calls from the Victorian health department telling him to get tested and isolate.

He lives in South Australia and hasn’t been to Melbourne in almost three years.

The initial SMS he received was addressed to “Mevan”.

