Why Gerard Healy thinks a hefty cricket ban is ‘completely over the top’

Gerard Healy says the hefty suspension handed to cricketer Emily Smith for posting a seemingly innocent video of the Hobart Hurricanes’ batting line-up feels “completely over the top”.

Smith felt the full wrath of Cricket Australia’s anti-corruption policy, banned for a year (with nine of those months suspended).

There is no suggestion that Smith was attempting to influence the outcome of the match, or profit in any way from her post.

But she’ll virtually miss all of the upcoming WBBL season as a result.

“It just seems a ridiculously draconian suspension,” Healy said on 3AW.

“Emily has made a small mistake.

“I heard the CEO suggest it was to do with gambling.

“I just can’t connect the two.”

