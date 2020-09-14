3AW
Why giant scorpion populations are surging in parts of Victoria and NSW

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Giant scorpion populations have skyrocketed in the Murray-Darling Basin and Mallee region.

The scorpions, which are 8 to 10 cm long, are thriving due to the reduction in bilby populations.

Bilby numbers have been decimated by foxes and wild cats, so the mammals, which eat scorpions, only occupy a tiny fraction of their former environment.

Lead researcher from the department of Ecology, Environment & Evolution at La Trobe University, Heloise Gibb, said it’s unclear what impact the surging number of scorpions will have.

“We don’t really know if it’s a problem,” she said.

“It’s certainly a big change in the ecosystem.

“That can have all sorts of consequences for the species that scorpions eat.”

