Why Glenn Robbins tapes his mouth closed when he goes to bed

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
What have you become an expert in after reading a book about it?

Glenn Robbins read Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nester, and now thinks he’s an expert in breathing.

He was so fascinated by the book, it’s led him to take a very extreme measure.

“I am doing something from reading the book about breath that I can’t believe I’m doing,” he told Ross and Russel.

“When I go to bed I tape my mouth closed.”

Press PLAY below to hear why Glenn is taping his mouth closed.

