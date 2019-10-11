Why Greta Thunberg is ‘worthy’ of the Nobel Peace Prize

Neil Mitchell and social commentator Jane Caro have clashed over whether Greta Thunberg deserves to win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

It will be awarded tonight.

While he said it was undeniable that Greta had drawn major attention to climate change, he questioned what solutions she could be credited for.

“To me it looks more like a popularity contest than a peace prize,” Neil Mitchell said.

But Jane Caro said Greta’s impact had the potential to stop wars, claiming some people believe the war in Syria was a result of climate change.

“There’s no greater threat to peace than climate change,” she said.

“There are many people who believe that, for example, the Syrian conflict is a result of the collapse of the wet season due to climate change in Syria and migration into that country from other parts of the middle east is because of lack of crops, lack of food.

“We’re already seeing war as a result of climate change and that is only going to get worse unless we take action.”

