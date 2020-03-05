3AW
Why homework is a ‘waste of time’ for young kids

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A leading educator and author says homework is a waste of time for primary school-aged kids.

He says it won’t aid academic achievement.

It comes after it was revealed some schools in Melbourne are encouraging first graders to do as much as 40 minutes per night.

“There is really not a shred of credible evidence to support the use of homework as a learning or academic achievement tool in primary school, anywhere on the planet,” Justin Coulson told Tom Elliott.

