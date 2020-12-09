3AW
Why ‘huge worry’ persists as Australia breaks into global top 10 maths and science rankings

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Australia has edged up in the top 10 global rankings in maths and science, but a “huge worry” remains.

The 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study reveals Australia has overtaken countries including England, the US and Norway to break into the top 10 for secondary school maths and science.

But primary school maths remains a concern, with Australian year four students ranked 27th out of 58 participating countries.

Deputy CEO of the Australian Council for Education Research, Sue Thomson, says it’s “a huge worry”.

“We need to look at what’s happening in primary teaching,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

But Dr Thompson says the rising standard of science performance is cause for congratulations.

“In science, in particular, there’s something going on there,” she said.

“There is some room for congratulations.”

News
