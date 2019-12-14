Why Ian Chappell believes Australia doesn’t need a second spinner for Sydney Test

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell believes Australia doesn’t need a second spinner for the New Year’s Test at the SCG and can instead rely on Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne has dominated the Australian Summer with the bat so far – notching three consecutive hundreds in three innings against Pakistan and New Zealand and a total of 490 runs at an average of 163.3.

However, it’s his value with the ball which could be most utilised for the third Test with his right arm Leg spin which has seen him develop into a wicket-taker for his country.

With Victorian spinner Jon Holland ruled out through injury, Chappell told The Cricket Show national selectors shouldn’t bother with a second specialist spinner for the Sydney Test.

“Well, think about this,” Chappell said.

“Everyone’s jumping up and down about who’s going to be the second spinner at the SCG because quite often you do need two.

“Especially now that Holland’s injured, I don’t think there’s another spinner out there who’s going to do any better job than what Labuschagne’s going to do.

“I wouldn’t mess around picking a second spinner, I’d use him as the second spinner.

“It’s going to be better if Australia bats first and he doesn’t have to do a lot of bowling before he’s got to bat.

“He’d be my second spinner for Sydney – Labuschagne.”

The 25-year-old has taken 11 wickets in 12 Tests including the dismissal of Mitchell Santner earlier on day three of the first Test against New Zealand.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.