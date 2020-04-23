Why illegal rubbish dumping has surged during the COVID-19 crisis

Victorians are being urged to dob in a dumper after a surge in illegal dumping in recent weeks.

Councils across the state have reported higher than usual levels of illegal dumping since lockdown began.

Port Phillip councillor and Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria chair, Dick Gross, said it’s an unfortunate side effect of the shutdown.

“An unintended consequence of the coronavirus is that there has been an increase in dumping, largely because there has been more uncertainty about who can visit transfer stations and tips to dump stuff,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Some police officers have turned people away from tips and other people have used the tips lawfully and unencumbered.”

Cr Gross said anyone who sees an illegal dumper should take a photo which includes the car registration plate of the dumper, and record the time and location of the incident.

If you see illegal dumping happening contact your local council’s litter enforcement officer, or the EPA.

