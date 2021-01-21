3AW
Why increased screen time for kids may not be all that bad

22 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
As lockdown restricted our movements and activities, screen time for children soared, but it’s the type of screen time kids have that could make it harmful or beneficial according to data collected by the ACU.

Researcher at the Institute for Positive Psychology and Education at ACU Dr Taren Sanders says screen time that has kids interacting is much better than passive screen time.

“The screen time of old, the watching TV, you’re not really interacting with what’s going on, that definitely has the most negative consequences on children’s physical health and mental and social health,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“But the interactive screen time, things like playing video games or interacting with other kids, that tends to have fewer negative effects, and actually has some beneficial effects as well.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

