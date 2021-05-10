3AW
Why international interest in Melbourne properties is surging

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why international interest in Melbourne properties is surging

International buyers hoping to escape the worst of COVID-19 are looking for homes in Australia, and Melbourne is the preferred city for many of them.

Data from realestate.com.au shows Melbourne was the most searched Australian city for US buyers this year, while it was in second place for Singapore buyers.

Meanwhile, Glen Waverley, Doncaster and Balwyn were the most searched areas for buyers in China.

CEO and director of Barry Plant Real Estate, Mike McCarthy, says there’s been a big surge in expats wanting to come home.

“I think it just speaks to the underlying attractiveness of Melbourne,” he told Ross and Russel.

“When you look at Melbourne compared to other cities around the world it’s a lot more like other cities: London, New York.

“I think there’s a level of familiarity.”

Press PLAY below to hear why international buyers are flocking to Melbourne

 

 

News
