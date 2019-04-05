Why is Major Brendan Nottle singing about hot cross buns?

Neil Mitchell’s admiration for the Salvos and Major Brendan Nottle is well-known, and normally he’d do what he can to help them raise funds.

But he draws the line at singing!

Steve Plarre from Ferguson Plarre bakehouses and Nottle joined Neil in studio this morning, and had prepared a little ditty about hot cross buns.

Steve’s father Ralph Plarre said he’s double the donations if Neil let the duo perform on air.

Have a look at how it unfolded!

People can order online at www.fergusonplarre.com.au or purchase from the Salvos Bourke St from 15 April