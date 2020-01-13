Why it may be time to rebrand Holden as Chevrolet

The best way to salvage the Holden name is to rebrand it completely, according to 3AW Drive’s motoring expert Steve Pizzati.

“As hard as it would be to see the Holden brand go, it’s suffering and we know it is,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“It’s the shell of its former self.”

The original call for a rebrand came from Volkswagen Group Australia Managing Director Michael Bartsch.

He said the Holden brand should be phased out as they bring more Chevrolet models to the Australasian market.

In the late 1950s, Holden proudly held 50% of the new car market.

Now, it sits at about 4%.

Mr Pizzati says the change could help breathe new life into the dying brand.

Part of the issue, according to Mr Pizzati, is the lack of foot traffic into Holden dealerships.

“If this is what it takes [to stop the massive downward slide of Holden], it might change their fortunes,” he said.

