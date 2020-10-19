3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why it was ‘natural’ for an Australian bomb detection company to pivot to virus detection

11 hours ago
Ross and Russel

An Australian counterterrorism company has swapped bomb detection for virus detection in a bid to help fight COVID-19.

GreyScan is working on a breathalyser and surface tester which can detect COVID-19 in less than three minutes.

GreyScan CEO, Samantha Ollerton, said the swap was “a natural pivot”.

“After 9/11 … one of the key things that we did then was look at how we could repurpose technology, especially from the healthcare business, into finding explosives,” she told Ross and Russel.

“For us it was a natural pivot to think about how we could utilise counterterrorism bomb detection technology and redesign it, repurpose it, for virus detection.”

The company is on track to have breath and surface testing available “probably in the second half of next year”.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332