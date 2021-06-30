Why it’s beyond time Australia started treating COVID-19 vaccination as a race

Australia is at risk of being left behind by the world until it treats vaccination as a race, according to the deputy leader of the federal Labor Party.

It comes after new data revealed Australia ranked last of all OECD countries when it came to vaccination roll outs.

Less than five per cent of all Australians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s definitely not acceptable,” Richard Marles MP told 3AW Mornings.

“The reason we have less than five per cent of our population vaccinated is very simple – it’s the Prime Minister going out there and saying it’s not a race.

“That was their attitude from the start – that we had all the time in the world – and it turns out we don’t.

“In fact, a race is precisely is what it is.”

He said Australians could only look on in envy as the United States opened back up and crowds packed the tennis at Wimbledon in the United Kingdom.

“The rest of the world is moving on and that’s because they got vaccinated and we haven’t,” Richard said.

He said much of the blame lay with the federal government.

“The government bet the house on AstraZeneca last year and it’s really the only vaccine we have in quantity right now,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock.