Why it’s ‘crucial’ the Australian Open goes ahead, despite coronavirus concerns

Tennis players have “learned” their lesson from COVID-19 and won’t let Australia down if allowed into the country for the Australian Open next year, says tennis commentator Craig Gabriel.

He told Neil Mitchell it was “crucial” the tournament went ahead, despite the risks associated with flying players and coaches in from all over the globe.

“They’re going to be following every possible protocol,” Gabriel said.

“Tennis Australia is going above and beyond, I would say pretty much any other sporting body, in making sure things are going to be safe.

“They’re dealing with every conceivable government department and the governing bodies of the tours.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW