Why it’s feared fresh union wars could cost Victorian taxpayers millions

There are fears a union turf war sparked by political division surrounding John Setka’s future could cost Victoria millions.

The CFMEU boss has threatened to reignite demarcation disputes with other unions which have called on him to quit.

Neil Mitchell fears a demarcation dispute, where unions try and poach members from rivals, could stall major projects including the West Gate Tunnel and Metro Tunnel.

That would lead to compensation being paid to companies such as TransUrban.

“It’s certainly got that potential,” Innes Willox, CEO of the Australian Industry Group, told Neil Mitchell.

