Why it’s harder to build a house in Victoria than other states

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Red tape is being blamed for a lack of housing supply in Victoria and, subsequently, driving up prices of existing real estate.

Kristin Brookfield, Chief Executive of Industry Policy at the Housing Industry Association, said there was no doubt planning and zoning permits were harder to get in Victoria than in other states.

She said there were some issues “unique” to Victoria.

“Not many other states in the country allow neighbours to appeal against a project that they just don’t like,” she said.

“You have a special problem there.

“Those third party appeal rights don’t apply in many other states and territories.”

Tom Elliott
