Why it’s ‘highly probable’ there’ll be a post-lockdown exodus from Melbourne
Melbourne’s harsh COVID-19 lockdown is almost certain to drive an exodus from the city, population and property researchers say.
It’s believed they’ll choose to move to regional areas or potentially interstate.
“We’re not going to have official stats to confirm this for a few years but it is certainly highly probable,” Simon Pressley, head researcher at Propertyology, told Tom Elliott.
