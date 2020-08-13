3AW
Why it’s looking likely council elections will be postponed

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Victorian council elections look increasingly likely to be postponed until next year due to COVID-19.

They are scheduled to be held this October.

Boroondara councillor Coral Ross, who is president of the Municipal Association of Victoria, said a recent survey showed an “overwhelming” level of support for pushing the elections back.

“Incumbents would have an unfair advantage,” Cr Ross said.

They’re calling on the local government minister to push them back until October, 2021.

Cr Ross said a number of possible candidates had also scrapped plans to contest the election, given increased concerns around their education and employment, which have been impacted by the lockdown.

Tom Elliott
News
