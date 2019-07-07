Why it’s the most important time of year to get active

Doctors are urging Melburnians to overcome the temptation to hibernate as we enter the coldest part of winter.

Cold weather puts the heart under the pump as many Victorians put their exercise regimes on hold, prompting health experts to issue a warning.

“There’s a temptation to go into a little bit of hibernation but it’s probably the most important time to get up and get moving as frequently as possible throughout the day,” Professor David Dunstan, from the Baker Institute’s Physical Activity Lab, told 3AW Breakfast.

“When we are sitting for long periods of time … our blood’s not flowing as much.”

Healthy adults are advised to partake in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, equivalent to a brisk walk, each day.

