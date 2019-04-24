Why Jane Bunn is ‘very excited’ about next week’s weather

Victoria is in line for a much-needed period of plentiful rain, according to Seven News meteorologist Jane Bunn.

Melbourne has experienced its driest start to a year on record and Victoria’s water catchments are dwindling.

The dry spell has hit farmers hard, including dairy farmers in the state’s north who are considering culling livestock.

But short-term relief could be around the corner.

Jane Bunn told Ross and John much of Victoria looks set for upwards of an inch of rain late next week.

“I’m very excited about this one because it seems to actually be on all the weather models now,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

She predicted “significant rain” of about 25 millimetres — “There’s potential for heaps more than that, too”.

“It may begin Wednesday, but more likely Thursday and Friday next week.

“And this could actually do good things not just for Victoria, but South Australia, NSW and possibly even Tasmania as well.”

Jane said the forecast rain was likely to sweep across Victoria from the north-west to south-east, with “fingers crossed” for the south-west.

