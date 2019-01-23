Why Jeff Kennett wants to move Australia Day

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett has joined the push to move Australia Day, saying it currently has “no credibility” on January 26.

Mr Kennett told 3AW Mornings Australia “wasn’t serious about” the date as it currently stood.

“It falls on a weekend, therefore we’re going to have a public holiday on the Monday,” he said.

“It has no credibility.”

Mr Kennett pointed out we recognised Anzac Day on April 25, regardless of what day of the week it was.

He also pointed out Australia was the only country in the world that celebrated its national day on the day of settlement of a second race.

Mr Kennett says January 1 – the date of federation – made sense to him.

“I think it means something and doesn’t offend anyone,” he said.

“The other thing about January 1 is that it’s the start of a new year and it’s a wonderful day to celebrate hope and opportunity, to reflect on where we’ve come from.”

