Why John Setka has written a letter to the Victorian government

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Union boss John Setka has written to the Victorian government, calling for 300,000 construction workers to immediately return to work.

“We’ve got world’s best practice safety measures in place and we’d like to get back to work as soon as possible,” the CFMMEU state secretary told Tom Elliott.

But he isn’t optimistic about a response from Daniel Andrews.

“And I don’t expect one,” Mr Setka said.

“I’ve actually never spoken to him.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

