Josh Frydenberg was so taken by the story of Auschwitz survivor Eddie Jaku, he started a book club in Canberra.

The federal treasurer has shared the book, The Happiest Man on Earth, with several of his colleagues at Parliament House.

“It’s a remarkable book by a remarkable man,” Mr Frydenberg said on 3AW Mornings.

He also addressed the latest advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Picture by Getty iStock