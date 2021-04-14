Why judges are pushing for discretion on the sex offenders register

Judges want more power to control whether convicted criminals should be on the sex offenders list or not.

National criminal justice spokesman for the Australian Lawyers Alliance, Greg Barns SC, explained why on 3AW Afternoons.

“The problem with the register is it’s one size fits all,” he told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“You get someone with no risk of reoffending … and they have to be on the register, it’s mandatory.

“It has consequences in terms of employment opportunities and travel.

“You can make sure people who are going on these registers are actually people who should be on it, not simply there because the government mandates it.”

Dee Dee Dunleavy didn’t agree.

