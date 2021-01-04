3AW
Why Julian Assange won’t be extradited to the United States

6 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Why Julian Assange won’t be extradited to the United States

A British judge has rejected a bid to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, saying the WikiLeaks founder was at risk of killing himself if held in an American prison.

While the judge rejected allegations Assange would not receive a fair trial and was being prosecuted for political aims, she said she was not confident Assange would manage in an American jail.

“What that does is point a very big finger in the direction of the American prison system,” UK correspondent Gavin Grey told 3AW Breakfast.

The 49-year-old Australian is facing multiple charges in America and faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
