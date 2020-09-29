Why just one of 200,000 reviewed speeding fines was overturned

Just one of the 200,000 speeding fines that were reviewed due to concerns over the accuracy of some cameras has been deemed to be inaccurate.

It follows concerns over a “double-doppler” effect.

The Police Minister wrote to the Road Safety Camera Commissioner, asking for him to take a look at the matter.

The report has found only one of those 200,000 detections was incorrect.

Neil Mitchell had plenty of questions for Road Safety Camera Commissioner Stephen Leane about the matter on Tuesday.

