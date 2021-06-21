Kevin Sheedy says there’s something Victorians should ‘never forget’ amid recent struggles

AFL icon Kevin Sheedy says Victorians shouldn’t forget how wonderful the state is, despite the struggles of the past year.

He’s written a “love letter” to Victoria as a reminder.

Press PLAY below to see Kevin Sheedy’s love letter to Victoria

Sheedy told Neil Mitchell those who’d come before us had gone through “far worse” times than us (think World Wars and the Great Depression) and they’d given us a “beautiful place” to live.

“We should never forget that,” he said.

It comes amid reports Victorians are leaving the state to live elsewhere due to the state’s struggles with lockdown.

Press PLAY below to hear Sheeds speak with Neil Mitchell