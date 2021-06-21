3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kevin Sheedy says there’s something Victorians should ‘never forget’ amid recent struggles

11 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Kevin Sheedy says there’s something Victorians should ‘never forget’ amid recent struggles

AFL icon Kevin Sheedy says Victorians shouldn’t forget how wonderful the state is, despite the struggles of the past year.

He’s written a “love letter” to Victoria as a reminder.

Press PLAY below to see Kevin Sheedy’s love letter to Victoria

Sheedy told Neil Mitchell those who’d come before us had gone through “far worse” times than us (think World Wars and the Great Depression) and they’d given us a “beautiful place” to live.

“We should never forget that,” he said.

It comes amid reports Victorians are leaving the state to live elsewhere due to the state’s struggles with lockdown.

Press PLAY below to hear Sheeds speak with Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332