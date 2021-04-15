The world’s most ‘reputable’ brands revealed

Lego has been crowned the world’s most “reputable” brand, according to a recent survey.

The iconic toy brand edged out Rolex and Ferrari for the award, conducted by Global RepTrak 100.

RMIT marketing guru, Con Stavros, told 3AW Mornings it wasn’t a surprising result.

“It is loved by grandparents, parents, children, educators – it is an amazing brand,” he said.

“How they continue to grow and expand that brand is a remarkable marketing story.

“They are much more than plastic bricks – these days they are movies, experiences, adventure lands, video games.

“It is not hard to understand why Lego is so trusted.”

Picture by Getty iStock