3AW
Why many Australian hotels are struggling to re-open at full capacity

4 mins ago
Ross and Russel
Severe staff shortages are preventing many Australian hotels from re-opening at full capacity.

And a lack of international students and workers is being blamed.

“We’ve been after Australians to do these jobs for probably the last 20 years but unfortunately it hasn’t been the type of role that they’ve been aspiring to do and we’ve been heavy reliant on international students and some form of international migration for that period,” Dean Long, CEO of the Accommodation Association of Australia, told 3AW Breakfast.

Picture by Getty iStock

News
