Why many Australians have turned to thrill-seeking since COVID-19 hit

14 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Tandem parachute sky diving

The pandemic has prompted Australians to seek out thrill-seeking in record numbers.

With international travel no longer possible, Australians are seeking out something different on domestic shores, and flocking to activities like skydiving and white water rafting.

At Experience Co skydiving, Australia’s largest tandem skydiving operator, domestic customers usually makes up just 25 per cent of bookings.

But domestic demand has doubled since COVID-19 hit, with the company now operating 50 per cent of its normal pre-COVID skydiving bookings.

Chief executive of Experience Co, John O’Sullivan, says demand is growing particularly quickly among older people.

“What we’re seeing at the moment is … certainly the older demographic — over 60s,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan says Cairns is Australia’s thrill-seeking capital.

But it’s got competition.

“I think Tasmania now is really starting to emerge as a real contender,” he said.

