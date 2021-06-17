3AW
Why many Melburnians are expected to stay home this school holidays even if borders reopen

With Victorian school holidays fast approaching, many families’ plans are in limbo due to border restrictions.

Queensland, a popular destination for Victorians during the winter holidays, has decided to keep its border closed to Melburnians for another week.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, says the “vast uncertainty” about travel this holidays will put most people off going away.

“I think that’s going to suggest to many people that they just stay home,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

Ms Osmond says even if border restrictions are lifted, the tourism sector will still suffer.

“From the point of view of people travelling, the damage has already been done. I wish I could say otherwise, but it is this certainly an issue,” she said.

“For many people they balance up now the desire to get away … against what potentially the work implications may be for them and get stuck.”

