Why many people are sleeping poorly in lockdown

If you’ve been sleeping less, or getting poorer quality sleep since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you’re not alone.

Melbourne researchers have seen an increase in patients with sleep-wake phase disorder in recent months, and the surge in sleep problems is directly related to lockdown.

Sleep expert from the Mitcham Sleep Centre, Dr Murad Ibrahim, said lifestyle changes are to blame.

“People are staying indoors longer,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They’re not exercising as much during the day.

“They’re watching TV late at night or they’re using a tablet or phone before they go to bed. This puts their circadian rhythm out and basically they cannot maintain their sleep well.”

