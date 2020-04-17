Why Marnie Vinall has been left pleasantly surprised by her new job!

A freelance writer who started working on the checkouts at Woolworths after the coronavirus pandemic began says she’s been pleasantly surprised by the experience so far.

With her writing opportunities drying up due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, Marnie Vinall got a job at the supermarket.

With panic buying and vision of scuffling shoppers going viral, she admits she was expecting a rough start.

“I was gearing up for a lot of rudeness and aggression,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“But I’ve noticed a lot of people are just offering lots of small acts of kindness and being really gentle and patient and calm.”

PIC: Getty Images