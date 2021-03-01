Why mechanics are warning of huge delays for car repairs

Wait times for car repairs have blown out enormously, with mechanics are warning of delays of up to five months.

Chief executive of the Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce, Geoff Gwilym, says it’s due to supply shortages for parts, sparked by the industry slowing down during the pandemic.

The shortages are impacting both old and new vehicles.

“COVID came in, manufacturers — a lot of them — stopped making cars for a couple of months, they stopped making parts,” Mr Gwilym told Ross and Russel.

“Then you get a huge surge in people around the world that are not only buying new cars, they’re actually getting into old cars because they don’t want to get on public transport.

“That part supply hasn’t caught up.

“It is going to take a while for that stock to catch back up and for mechanics and dealerships to get that stock back on the shelf.”

Press PLAY below for more.