Melbourne Cup Day earmarked as a possible ‘freedom from COVID-19’ day for Australia

1 hour ago
3aw drive
Melbourne Cup Day has been earmarked as a possible “freedom from COVID-19” day for Australia, according to new data.

It’s hoped Australia may have hit a vaccination target by November that would give the country the ability to ‘go back to normal’ and remove any coronavirus-related restrictions still in place.

But one analyst says Australia is likely to still have a furlong to go come the first Tuesday of November.

Dr Christopher Billington, University of Melbourne Research Fellow in the Department of Physics, said it was likely to be later than November.

“I think it’s very unlikely we’ll be at the 80 per cent line by then, but the rate of doses should be quite high by then and feel like a home stretch,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Billington’s predictions

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
