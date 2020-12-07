Why Melbourne’s first international arrivals will get free accommodation in hotel quarantine

The first plane loads of international arrivals in Melbourne will be given free accommodation in hotel quarantine, despite assurances from the Victorian government taxpayers would be spared any expense.

Eight flights are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Monday, the first landing from Sri Lanka on Monday morning.

Those on that plane won’t be forking out the $3000 for the fortnight they’ll spend in hotel quarantine because the government is yet to get legislation passed through parliament.

Lisa Neville, the minister in charge, said that would hopefully happen on Tuesday with the backing of the opposition.

Until that legislation passes, each night for the travellers will be on the taxpayer.

Those arriving have been bused to 11 different hotels and will be tested for COVID-19.