3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Melbourne’s first international..

Why Melbourne’s first international arrivals will get free accommodation in hotel quarantine

7 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Why Melbourne’s first international arrivals will get free accommodation in hotel quarantine

The first plane loads of international arrivals in Melbourne will be given free accommodation in hotel quarantine, despite assurances from the Victorian government taxpayers would be spared any expense.

Eight flights are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Monday, the first landing from Sri Lanka on Monday morning.

Those on that plane won’t be forking out the $3000 for the fortnight they’ll spend in hotel quarantine because the government is yet to get legislation passed through parliament.

Lisa Neville, the minister in charge, said that would hopefully happen on Tuesday with the backing of the opposition.

Until that legislation passes, each night for the travellers will be on the taxpayer.

Those arriving have been bused to 11 different hotels and will be tested for COVID-19.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332