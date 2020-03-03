Why Melbourne’s new bike-share scheme is ‘different’ to those in the past

Yet another bike-sharing service will try its luck in Melbourne, starting tomorrow.

JUMP, owned by Uber, will position 400 electric bikes across Melbourne.

It comes despite the recent scrapping of Melbourne’s blue-bike scheme, as well as the infamous oBike saga that saw bikes vandalised and even thrown in the Yarra River.

But JUMP general manager, Henry Greenacre, told Tom Elliott there was a “key difference” with their product.

“These are electric bikes and we operate this system in over 30 cities in the world,” he explained.

He said there was no reason it wouldn’t work in Melbourne.

“We’ve got full confidence of this being successful,” he said.

