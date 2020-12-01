Why Melbourne’s traffic may seem worse than ever (even though it’s not)

Traffic across Melbourne has not yet reached pre-coronavirus levels, but it may feel like it’s worse than ever.

Melbourne traffic on Tuesday was at 91 per cent of February levels, with an estimated 9.1 million trips taken.

That’s up one per cent on the previous Tuesday.

But Chris Miller, from the Department of Transport, says some roads may feel unusually busy.

“Congestion could feel as if it’s a little worse because we still have a lot of people working from home and a lot of people doing those small suburban trips,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“When you’ve got peak hour, obviously our road system is set up to get everybody into the city, so all the traffic lights are synchronised to do that,” he said.

“When you’ve got people driving around the suburbs, travelling east, west, kind of going against the normal flow of the traffic, it’s a little harder to plan for.”

Press PLAY below for more.