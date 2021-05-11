3AW
Why Merri Creek ‘looked like a bubble bath’ yesterday

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Merri Creek filled with white foam and bubbles

The Environmental Protection Authority is investigating after Merri Creek in Melbourne’s north “looked like a bubble bath” following heavy rain yesterday.

Ecologist and president of the Friends of the Merri Creek, Professor Nick Williams, says it’s an issue that happens “all to often”.

“It’s a bit of a problem and unfortunately it occurs all too regularly in our urban waterways in Melbourne,” he told Ross and Russel.

Professor Williams says pollution from a nearby industrial area likely caused the foam.

“The EPA is still investigating but it’s looking like it’s a runoff event from one of the industrial areas in the north of Merri Creek,” he said.

“Part of the problem is because our storm is because our storm water system is so directly connected to our urban waterways.”

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Williams explain what he believes happened

Image: EPA/Twitter

