Why Merri Creek ‘looked like a bubble bath’ yesterday

The Environmental Protection Authority is investigating after Merri Creek in Melbourne’s north “looked like a bubble bath” following heavy rain yesterday.

Ecologist and president of the Friends of the Merri Creek, Professor Nick Williams, says it’s an issue that happens “all to often”.

“It’s a bit of a problem and unfortunately it occurs all too regularly in our urban waterways in Melbourne,” he told Ross and Russel.

Professor Williams says pollution from a nearby industrial area likely caused the foam.

“The EPA is still investigating but it’s looking like it’s a runoff event from one of the industrial areas in the north of Merri Creek,” he said.

“Part of the problem is because our storm is because our storm water system is so directly connected to our urban waterways.”

EPA attended Merri Creek this morning after reports of a foam incident. Heavy rain has diffused the foam but traces were still visible. The pollutant is believed to be surfactant (soap). The Creek is returning to normal. If you see pollution call 1300 EPA VIC (EPA 372 842). pic.twitter.com/3LcktQTiw2 — EPA Victoria (@EPA_Victoria) May 11, 2021

Image: EPA/Twitter