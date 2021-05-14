3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Millennials are 11 times more..

Why Millennials are 11 times more likely to invest in cryptocurrency than Baby Boomers

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Millennials are 11 times more likely to invest in cryptocurrency than Baby Boomers

Soaring house prices and an appetite for risk are said to be two of the driving factors behind Millennials being 11 times more likely to invest in the digital currency than baby boomers.

Barney Tan, Associate Professor of Business Information Systems at the University of Sydney Business School, spoke with Tom Elliott about the stock market phenomenon on Friday.

“The appetite for risk tends to be bigger because they can afford to fail at their age,” he said.

“But you must also understand that for young Australians the future looks really, really bleak.

“With soaring property prices we’re seeing all across the country, the ‘Australian dream’ of home ownership is essentially gone.”

Tom Elliott admits he’s concerned by the amount of money being invested.

“My concern is that nobody actually does anything with cryptocurrency,” he said.

“It is purely used as a vehicle for speculation and those sorts of things usually end badly.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332