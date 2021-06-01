Why Millennials aren’t fans of ‘joint’ bank accounts with their partners

A survey has found most Millennials think joint bank accounts are outdated and not suited to “modern” relationships.

Anson Parker, Head of Product at Up – an online bank aimed at Millennials – told Tom Elliott a lot of younger people did not see the need for shared finances like previous generations.

“For a lot of people now, I think a joint bank account might come as the very last commitment, if at all,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why

Picture by Getty iStock