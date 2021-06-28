3AW
Why most Australians have put on weight since the pandemic began

12 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Why most Australians have put on weight since the pandemic began

Australians have put on an average of three kilograms since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to new data.

And the stress of lockdown has increased blood pressure and caused smoking rates to rise.

“We’re not saying it’s everyone, but it’s certainly a significant percentage of the population,” Dr Noel Duncan, SiSU Health founder and managing director of the data-finding exercise, explained on 3AW Drive.

The significant drop in incidental exercise, such as walking to work, the shops or a friends house, has played a big role.

He’s encouraging Australians to get as active as possible.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the study!

Picture by Getty iStock

