Why most Australians have put on weight since the pandemic began

Australians have put on an average of three kilograms since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to new data.

And the stress of lockdown has increased blood pressure and caused smoking rates to rise.

“We’re not saying it’s everyone, but it’s certainly a significant percentage of the population,” Dr Noel Duncan, SiSU Health founder and managing director of the data-finding exercise, explained on 3AW Drive.

The significant drop in incidental exercise, such as walking to work, the shops or a friends house, has played a big role.

He’s encouraging Australians to get as active as possible.

Picture by Getty iStock