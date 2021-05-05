Why most people at Bendigo couldn’t get a newspaper today!

An alleged truck thief has left much of Bendigo and surrounds without newspapers on Wednesday.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the situation by Irene, who rang after she couldn’t find a newspaper to buy.

“I’ve been running all over town trying to buy a newspaper and nobody has one,” Irene said.

Mary runs a local newsagent and said the papers had allegedly been stolen at a distribution centre and never made it to Bendigo.

Sue then rang, telling Neil the truck had since been found at Emu Creek.

Press PLAY below to hear how it all unfolded!

Picture by Getty iStock